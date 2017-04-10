Tomorrow is Another Day Boys Star in M Le Monde April 2017 Cover Story

Tomorrow is Another Day‘s models Benoit, Nathaniel, Timothe, Benno, Morris, Angelo, Leon, Fynn, and Jake pose for the cover story of M Le Monde‘s April 2017 edition. In charge of photography for Premiers De La Classe story was Mark Peckmezian, with styling from Suzanne Koller, and creative direction by Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill at Streeters and makeup artist Christine Corbel. Set design is courtesy of Alexander Bock at Streeters.





