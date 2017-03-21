MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Marc Luloh by Aurelien Nobecourt-Arras
Fashion photographer Aurelien Nobecourt-Arras shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Marc Luloh represented by One Management. In charge of styling was Nicole Tejada.
For more of the story continue bellow:
windbreaker, Vintage NIKE by BABEMANIA
yellow mesh long sleeve t-shirt and denim Vintage by BABEMANIA
purple shorts model’s own
CMT logo windbreaker SONG SEOYOON
hat Vintage KANGOL
t-shirt Vintage KAPPA by BABEMANIA
black and red parka model’s own
jeans stylist’s own
red jogger stylist’s own
white sneakers ADIDAS
CMT logo windbreaker SONG SEOYOON
Marc wears his own navy beanie,
yellow jacket, yellow mesh long sleeve shirt and jeans Vintage by BABEMANIA
white sneakers ADIDAS
Marc wears his own black and red parka and black leather gloves
jeans stylist’s own + black sneakers NIKE
Talent: Marc Lüloh @marcluloh
Agency One1Men management @one1men
Photographed by Aurélien Nobécourt-Arras @aurenobe
Styled by Nicole Tejada