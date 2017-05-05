All Tied Up: Mark Maceachen Stars in MMSCENE Magazine #14 Issue

All Tied Up story captured for MMSCENE Magazine‘s April 2017 edition by fashion photographer Rostislav Likachev features up and comer Mark Maceachen at Storm Models. In charge of styling was Graham Cruz assisted by Carmen Hudgens, with grooming from Brady Lea.

For the session Mark is wearing selected looks and accessories from Unravel Project, KTZ, Fleet Ilya, Nicopanda, Belstaff, Murky, Retrosuperfuture, Berthold, Christopher Shannon, BLK DNM, TNBP, Underground, Barbara I Gongini, Xander Zhou, Ellen Pedersen, Alexandre Arsenault, MCM, Qasimi, Kent and curwen, Nhorm, Marcelo Burlon – County of Milan, Won Hundred, and Sadie Clayton.





Photographer Rostislav Likachev

Stylist Graham Cruz

Grooming Brady Lea

Model Mark Maceachen at Storm Models

Stylist assistant Carmen Hudgens

