MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Massimiliano Abagnale by Ioan Pilat
Taking Home All My Trips story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ioan Pilat features the handsome Massimiliano Abagnale. In charge of styling was Valentina Martini, with hair and makeup by beauty artist Lara Mazzocco. Assistance by Mattia Dalla Chiara and Massimo Buggin.
For the session Massimiliano is wearing selected looks from the likes of Zara, Neil Katter, Gallery Project, Hamaki-Ho, and Levi’s among other. See more of the story bellow:
Sweater: Daniele Fiesoli
Eyewear: Frog Eyewear
Coat: Gaelle
Waistcoat & Short: Neil Katter
Pants: Zara
Coat: Hamaki-Ho
Pants & Sweater: Neil Katter
Shoes: Smith
Suitcase: Vintage
Eyewear: Frog Eyewear
Leather Jacket: Vintage De Luxe
Shirt: Levi’s
Eyewear: Frog Eyewear
Leather Jacket: Vintage De Luxe
Pants: Zara
Shirt: Levi’s
Suitcase: Vintage
Eyewear: Frog Eyewear
Tshirt: Gallery Project
Leather Jacket: Vintage De Luxe
Pants: Zara
Suitcase: Vintage
Eyewear: Ray-Ban
Coat: Gaelle
Tshirt: Gallery Project
Coat: Gaelle
Pants: Zara
Shirt: Neil Katter
Shoes: Dr. Martens
Suitcase: Vintage
Bowler Hat: Karl Mommoo
Coat: Gaelle
Pants: Zara
Shirt: Neil Katter
Bowler Hat: Karl Mommoo
Coat: Karl Mommoo
Pants: Neil Katter
Sweater: Daniele Fiesoli
Shoes: Hoxton
Suitcase: Vintage
Photographer Ioan Pilat – www.ioanpilat.it – ioanpilat
Assistant Mattia Dalla Chiara
Model Massimiliano Abagnale
Stylist Valentina Martini
Assistant Massimo Buggin
Makeup / Hair Style Lara Mazzocco