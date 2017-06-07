Mats van Snippenberg for Philosophy Magazine by Balint Barna

Fashion photographer Balint Barna teams up with model Mats van Snippenberg at NEXT London for the pages of Philosophy Magazine‘s #9th edition. In charge of styling was Maria Glaser, with casting direction from Rea Farkas, and beauty by hair stylist Csongor Bozo and makeup artist Eszter Magyar.

For the story Mats is wearing selected looks from the likes of Raf Simons, Nanushka, Nicola Indelicato, SelfMade, and Givenchy. Discover more of the session bellow:





See more of Balint’s work at www.balintbarna.com