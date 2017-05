Fashion photographer Matthew Brookes at CLM Agency captured Sharp & Focused story for L’Uomo Vogue‘s May June 2017 edition. Stars of the session are Miles McMillan, Oliver Stummvoll, Matty Carrington, Harrison Shaul, PJ Brose, and Peter-Raven Maben. Beauty is work of hair stylist Johnny Caruso and makeup artist Chris Colbeck.





