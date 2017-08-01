Matthew Terry Stars in the Cover Story of PEPLVM Magazine Wanderlust Issue

Supermodel Matthew Terry lands the cover story of PEPLVM Magazine‘s Wanderlust edition captured by fashion photographer Leonardo Corredor. In charge of styling was Lisa Jarvis, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Dior Homme, DSquared2, Emporio Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana among other.

RELATED: JARROD SCOTT STARS IN PEPLVM MAGAZINE WANDERLUST ISSUE

Discover more of the TITRE BPY Z SX story bellow:





For more log on to Peplvm Magazine’s official site: peplvm-magazine.com