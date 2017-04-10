MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Matthew Vande Vegte by Hoang Josh

Matthew Vande Vegte

The handsome Matthew Vande Vegte at Two Management stars in exclusive series captured and styled for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Hoang Josh. Grooming is work of Jukka at Plutino Group.

For the story Matthew is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Brioni, Versace, Alexander McQueen, Miu Miu, Burberry, and Fendi among other. See more of the session bellow:


Matthew Vande Vegte

Suit: Versace
Ascot tie: Stylist’s own.

Matthew Vande Vegte

Blazer: Alexander McQueen
Shirt: Canali
Pants: Miu Miu
Pocket Square: Ralph Lauren

Matthew Vande Vegte

Suit: Brioni
Ascot tie: Stylist’s own

Matthew Vande Vegte

Trench coat: Burberry
Jacket: Giorgio Armani
Pants: Balenciaga
Tie: Fendi
Pocket Square: Etro

Matthew Vande Vegte

Suit: Versace
Ascot tie: Stylist’s own

Matthew Vande Vegte

Pants: Armani Collezioni
Pocket Square: Etro

Matthew Vande Vegte

Suit: Brioni
Ascot tie: Stylist’s own

Model: Matthew Vande Vegte (Two Management) – @mattvandevegte
Grooming: Jukka (Plutino Group) – @jukka333
Styling & Photography: Hoang Josh – @hoang_josh

