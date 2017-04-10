MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Matthew Vande Vegte by Hoang Josh
The handsome Matthew Vande Vegte at Two Management stars in exclusive series captured and styled for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Hoang Josh. Grooming is work of Jukka at Plutino Group.
For the story Matthew is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Brioni, Versace, Alexander McQueen, Miu Miu, Burberry, and Fendi among other. See more of the session bellow:
Suit: Versace
Ascot tie: Stylist’s own.
Blazer: Alexander McQueen
Shirt: Canali
Pants: Miu Miu
Pocket Square: Ralph Lauren
Suit: Brioni
Ascot tie: Stylist’s own
Trench coat: Burberry
Jacket: Giorgio Armani
Pants: Balenciaga
Tie: Fendi
Pocket Square: Etro
Suit: Versace
Ascot tie: Stylist’s own
Pants: Armani Collezioni
Pocket Square: Etro
Suit: Brioni
Ascot tie: Stylist’s own
Model: Matthew Vande Vegte (Two Management) – @mattvandevegte
Grooming: Jukka (Plutino Group) – @jukka333
Styling & Photography: Hoang Josh – @hoang_josh