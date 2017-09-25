MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Micah Dix by Yolanda Y. Liou
The handsome Micah Dix represented by Wilhelmina Models in New York builds up his portfolio with MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Yolanda Y. Liou. In charge of styling was Yu Tsao, with hair styling from Miley Shen.
Model: Micah Dix at Wilhelmina NY – @micah.dix || @wilhelminamodels
Hair Stylist: Miley Shen – @miley_shen
Fashion Stylist: Yu Tsao – @yutsao
Photographer: Yolanda Y. Liou – @yolandaliou
