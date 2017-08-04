MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Michael Pichler in Parisian Summer by Franck Glenisson
Parisian Summer story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Franck Glenisson features the handsome Michael Pichler represented by Wilhelmina Models in New York. Grooming is also work of Franck Glenisson for Make Up For Ever.
To discover more of the session continue bellow:
Photographer / Franck Glenisson www.franckglenisson.com
Grooming / Franck Glenisson for Make Up For Ever
Model / Michael Pichler @ WilhelminaNY
