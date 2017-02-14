MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Miguel Vital in Fireplace by Giuseppe Pirozzi
Fireplace story exclusively captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by Italian fashion photographer Giuseppe Pirozzi stars Miguel Vital represented by Major Models Milan. In charge of styling was Simona Mottola, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Brixton, H&M, Joe Fresh, Levi’s, Regal Rose, Reiss, Mango, and Zara.
Photography: Giuseppe Pirozzi – @giuseppepirozzi_photo
Styling: Simona Mottola – @v_oguish
Model: Miguel at Major Models @majormodelsmilan