MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Miguel Vital in Fireplace by Giuseppe Pirozzi

By  |  Comments

Miguel Vital

Fireplace story exclusively captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by Italian fashion photographer Giuseppe Pirozzi stars Miguel Vital represented by Major Models Milan. In charge of styling was Simona Mottola, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Brixton, H&M, Joe Fresh, Levi’s, Regal Rose, Reiss, Mango, and Zara.

See more of the story bellow:


Miguel Vital

Miguel Vital

Miguel Vital

Miguel Vital

Miguel Vital

Miguel Vital

Miguel Vital

Photography: Giuseppe Pirozzi – @giuseppepirozzi_photo
Styling: Simona Mottola – @v_oguish
Model: Miguel at Major Models @majormodelsmilan

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons