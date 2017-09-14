Mikkel Jensen Models Hugo Boss FW17 Looks for Elle Man China

Top model Mikkel Jensen (Soul Artist Management) stars in The Winter Warrior story captured for Elle Man China‘s latest edition by fashion photographer Shxpir. In charge of styling was Yoyo Lu, with beauty from hair stylist Michael J. Fernandez, and makeup artist Junko Kioka. For the session Mikkel is wearing selected looks from Hugo Boss‘ Fall Winter 2017 collection.





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.