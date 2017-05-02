Off Duty: Mikkel Jensen Stars in GQ Portugal May 2017 Issue

Top model Mikkel Jensen teams up with fashion photographer Branislav Simoncik for Off Duty story coming from the pages of GQ Portugal‘s May 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Jan Kralicek, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Versace, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney, Lanvin, Givenchy, and Emporio Armani among other. Beauty is work of hair stylist Claudio Pacheco and makeup artist Sara Fonseca. Casting direction courtesy of Dominika Svetikova.



