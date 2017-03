Milan Petruska in An Officer and A Gentleman for FACTORY Fanzine

An Officer and A Gentleman story captured for the latest edition of Factory Fanzine by fashion photographer Baldovino Barani features the handsome Milan Petruska (Major Milan, NEXT Miami, Talentman). For the portrait series Milan was styled in selected looks from Bottega Veneta, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci, Gaultier, and Rufskin. Grooming using Tom Ford For Men.





For more of Baldovino’s work log on to: baldovinobarani.com