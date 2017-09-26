Miles McMillan Stars in Sunday Telegraph Autumn Winter 2017 Issue

Supermodel Miles McMillan takes the cover story of Sunday Telegraph‘s Autumn Winter 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Billy Kidd. In charge of styling was Grant Woolhead, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Hermes, Gucci, and Calvin Klein among other. Beauty is work of hair stylist Fernando Torrent and makeup artist Linda Gradin.





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.