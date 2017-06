Top model Miroslav Cech teams up with fashion photographer Steeve Beckouet for Sheer Perfection story coming from the pages of Attitude Magazine‘s July 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Joseph Kocharian, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Moschino, Versace, Diesel, Rufskin, Dsquared2, and Ron Dorff among other.





