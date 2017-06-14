Steven Kelly, Aaron Bowman & Rene Grincourt for MMSCENE Magazine #15 Issue

Models Steven Kelly, Aaron Bowman, Rene Grincourt and Morgan Chelf team up for Surf Gang story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s The Royals edition. In charge of photography was Santiago Bisso, with styling from Benjamin Holtrop. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jose Cantu, and makeup artist Jennifer Hanching using Tom Ford Beauty & La Mer Skincare.

For the session models are wearing selected looks from Steven Alan, APC, Prada, COS, Acne Studios, Dr. Martens, Essentials American Apparel, Wings and Horns, Common Sweden, Topman, Calvin Klein, Saint Laurent, and Ralph Lauren. Photo assistance by Gregory Brouillette. See more of the story bellow:





Models: Steven Kelly at Heroes Models New York, Aaron Bowman at LA Models, Rene Grincourt at LA Models, Morgan Chelf at Photogenics Media

Hair: Jose Cantu

Makeup & Grooming: Jennifer Hanching using Tom Ford Beauty & La Mer Skincare

Styling: Benjamin Holtrop

Photo Assitance: Gregory Brouillette

Photographer: Santiago Bisso