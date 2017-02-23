MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alex Hunt & Brock Timmerman by Juan Neira

Kalos Kagathos – The Handsome and the Noble story captured and styled exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Juan Neira at One Photography Studio features Alex Hunt and Brock Timmerman at Spot 6 Management. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Melanie White.

For the session models are wearing pieces from Zara, Express, CK, Topman, Armani, and H&M. See more of the story bellow:


Grey Turtle Neck Sweater, ZARA

Black High Waisted Pants, EXPRESS

White Classic Underwear, CK

Grey Wide Turtle Neck Wool Sweater, TOPMAN

Black Classic Underwear, CK
Denim Button Up Shirt, ZARA
Army Pants, EXPRESS

White Classic Underwear & Blue Jeans CK

Black Spring Peacoat, CK
Two Front Pocket White Shirt , TOPMAN
Black Pants, ZARA

Dark Blue Fitted Blazer, ARMANI

Black Oversized Wool Sweater, H&M
Dark Grey Jeans, ZARA

Black Classic Underwear, CK

Photographed & Styled by Juan Neira at One Photography Studio – www.onephotographystudio.com
Hair and MakeUp by Melanie White
Alex Hunt and Brock Timmerman at Spot 6 Management

