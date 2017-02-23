MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alex Hunt & Brock Timmerman by Juan Neira
Kalos Kagathos – The Handsome and the Noble story captured and styled exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Juan Neira at One Photography Studio features Alex Hunt and Brock Timmerman at Spot 6 Management. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Melanie White.
For the session models are wearing pieces from Zara, Express, CK, Topman, Armani, and H&M. See more of the story bellow:
Grey Turtle Neck Sweater, ZARA
Black High Waisted Pants, EXPRESS
White Classic Underwear, CK
Grey Wide Turtle Neck Wool Sweater, TOPMAN
Black Classic Underwear, CK
Denim Button Up Shirt, ZARA
Army Pants, EXPRESS
White Classic Underwear & Blue Jeans CK
Black Spring Peacoat, CK
Two Front Pocket White Shirt , TOPMAN
Black Pants, ZARA
Dark Blue Fitted Blazer, ARMANI
Black Oversized Wool Sweater, H&M
Dark Grey Jeans, ZARA
Black Classic Underwear, CK
Photographed & Styled by Juan Neira at One Photography Studio – www.onephotographystudio.com
Hair and MakeUp by Melanie White
Alex Hunt and Brock Timmerman at Spot 6 Management