Spring Getaway Style for Guys: Nick Hadad Stars in WSJ. Magazine March 2017 Issue

The rising star on modeling scene Nick Hadad (Re:Quest Model Management) stars in Spring Getaway Style for Guys story captured for WSJ. Magazine‘s March 2017 Men’s Fashion edition by photographer Ben Grieme.

In charge of styling was David Thielebeule, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Hermès, Rolex, Boglioli, Louis Vuitton, Dior Homme, and Ermenegildo Zegna. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kenshin Asano, and makeup artist Kristi Matamoros.





WSJ. Magazine’s March 2017 Men’s Fashion Issue hits newsstands Saturday, March 11, 2017. – www.wsj.com