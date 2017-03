Top model Niels Trispel teams up with fashion photographer Jonathan Segade for the pages of L’Officiel Hommes Spain‘s Spring Summer 2017 edition. In charge of styling for Filosofia Del Color story was Maria Molina, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Emporio Armani, Zara, Valentino, Burrbery, Versace, Prada, and Dior Homme.