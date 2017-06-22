MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Nikita in Godflower by Dinsor Michaels
Fashion photographer Dinsor Michaels shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session titled Godflower featuring the handsome Nikita at Bass Model Management. In charge of styling was Nipon Pila, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Cheewarat.
photographer: Dinsor Michaels – @dinsorm
makeup/hair: Cheewarat
designed/styled: Nipon Pila
model: Nikita, Bass Model Management Thailand