NOMA HAN STARS IN MMSCENE MAGAZINE 012 COVER STORY

Top model Noma Han takes the cover story of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s November / December 2016 edition captured by fashion photographer Lars Weber. In charge of styling was Ryen Blaschke, with grooming from beauty artist Laura Noben for BUMBLE & BUMBLE. Photography assistance by Alida Ziemann.

For the Blue Skies cover story the handsome Noma is wearing selected looks and accessories from brands such as ACNE Studios, Orlebar Brown, James Perse, Helmut Lang, Strait City Trading Co, Dries Van Noten, Thom Browne, BOSS, Calvin Klein, Saturdays NYC, J.W. Anderson, Nike, Jerusalem Sandals, Lanvin, Vetements, PS by Paul Smith, Onia, Robert Geller, Lacoste, Maison Margiela, and Loewe.





Photographer Lars Weber

Photographer assistant Alida Ziemann

Stylist Ryen Blaschke

Grooming Laura Noben for BUMBLE & BUMBLE

Model Noma Han at Fusion Models