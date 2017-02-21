Dylan Jagger Lee & Ben Allen Cover ODDA Magazine Unexpected Perceptions Issue

Dylan Jagger Lee at Next LA, Ben Allen and Lexi Boling at IMG Models cover ODDA Magazine‘s 5th Anniversary Spring Summer 2017 edition. Pamela Anderson was in charge of photography for Dylan’s cover, with fashion direction from David Martin, and creative direction by Alva Galim. Ben and Lexi posed for Hugh Lippe, with fashion direction from Lisa Jarvis, and creative direction by David Martin.





