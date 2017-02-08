Gabriel Tonet, Leonardo Neis, Max Gobbi & Victor Kusma for OK MAG #10

Fashion photographer Eber Figueira captured the cover story of OK Mag‘s #10 Untitled Youth edition starring Gabriel Tonet (on the cover), Leonardo Neis, Max Gobbi, and Victor Kusma (all represented by Oxygen). Styling is work of Adelmo Firmino, with art direction from Guilherme Lombardi, and fashion production by Mateus Andrade. In charge of beauty was Guilherme Casagrande (fs.ag), assisted by Kiyomi Hayashi.


Website: theokmagazine.com

