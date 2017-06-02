Oliver Cheshire is the Cover Boy of DA MAN June July 2017 Issue

DA MAN Magazine enlists top model Oliver Cheshire to star in the cover story of their June July 2017 edition lensed by Mitchell Nguyen McCormack. In charge of styling was Peter Zewet, assisted by Primawan Hakim, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Hermès, Calvin Klein, Michael Bastian, Vilebrequin, and Louis Vuitton.

“I always say it: read the invite. Dress for the occasion. Men don’t really read the invite. They just put on whatever they want. Women always ask other women what they’re wearing. So, they’ll phone up my girlfriend and say, “What are you wearing tonight?” I think men need to do that more so you don’t feel out of place when you go to a party. Next, get a great tailor. A great tailor will just make wonders for you. Nips and tucks on suits—a suit should always fit perfect. What else? I think, know your color palette, because everyone has different skin tones.” Oliver Cheshire on what are the most important menswear styling rules that everybody should know.





