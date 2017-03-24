Oliver Cheshire & Pixie Lott Star in GQ Turkey Spring 2017 Cover Story

Top model Oliver Cheshire teams up with Pixie Lott for the cover story of GQ Turkey‘s Spring 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Koray Birand. In charge of styling was Kaner Kivanc, with creative direction from Ulas Eryavuz, casting by Gozde Cengiz, and production by Murray Arthur. Beauty is work of hair stylist Josh Knight and makeup artist Rachel O’Donnell. For the story Oliver and Pixie were joined by Jack, Harry, and Nicholas.



