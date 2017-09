Up and comer Oliver Sonne (Unsigned Group) takes the cover of Vogue Hommes‘ Fall Winter 2017 edition captured by fashion photography duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. In charge of styling was Melanie Ward, with beauty from hair stylist Jimmy Paul, and makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi. For the cover Danish model is wearing Calvin Klein.

For more visit: vogue-hommes