August Man Malaysia enlists top model Oliver Stummvoll to star in Chasing After Inca Gods story captured for their latest edition by fashion photographer Greg Swales. Styling is work of Giorgio Ammirabile, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Bottega Veneta, Versace, Gucci, Kenzo, Paul Smith, and Emporio Armani among other.





