Supermodels Ollie Edwards and Sean O’Pry team up for Business Class story coming from the pages of GQ Germany‘s September 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Giampaolo Sgura, with styling from Tobias Frericks, who for the session selected looks from brands such as Tom Ford, Prada, Boss, Brioni, Louis Vuitton, Canali, Gucci, and Versace among other.





