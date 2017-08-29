MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Otto Seppalainen by Jennifer Endom

Otto Seppalainen

The handsome Otto Seppalainen stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Jennifer Endom. In charge of styling was Gabriela Pintado, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Sabina Pinsone.

For the session Otto is wearing selected pieces from Tiger of Sweden, Samsoe & Samsoe, Vagabond, Only & Sons, Zign, Antony Morato, Jack and Jones, Le Temps Des Cerises, Rumisi, Moose Knuckles, Suicoke, Ecco, Nike, and Identity. See more of the story bellow:


Otto Seppalainen

Military jacket : Samsoe & samsoe
Trousers : only & sons
Boots : Zign

Otto Seppalainen

Pull over : Antony Morato
2pull over : Antony Morato
Jeans : jack and jones
Boots : vagabond

Otto Seppalainen

Denim shirt 1 : le temps des cerises
Denim shirt 2 : Jacks and jones
Jeans : Le temps des cerises
Boots : rumisi

Otto Seppalainen

Jacket : Moose knuckles
Tshirt : Moose knuckles
Pants : Antony Morato
Sandals : suicoke

Otto Seppalainen

sweat shirt : jack and jones
Suit :Tiger of Sweden
Trainers : Ecco

Otto Seppalainen

Tshirt : Nike
Vest : Identity (selected homme )
Pants: Antony Morato

Otto Seppalainen

Jacket : Moose knuckles

Otto Seppalainen

sweat shirt : jack and jones
Suit :Tiger of Sweden

Otto Seppalainen

Denim shirt 1 : le temps des cerises
Denim shirt 2 : Jacks and jones

Otto Seppalainen

Tshirt : Nike
Vest : Identity (selected homme )
Pants: Antony Morato

Otto Seppalainen

Jacket : Moose knuckles

Otto Seppalainen

Pull over : Tiger of Sweden
Pants : Samsoe & Samsoe
Shoes : Vagabond

Model: Otto Seppalainen
Photographer : Jennifer Endom – www.jenniferendom.de || @jennyendom
Styling : Gabriela Pintado – www.gabrielapintado.com || @gabrielapintado______
Hair and Makes up : Sabina Pinsone – sabinapinsone.com || @SabinaPinsone

