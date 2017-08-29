MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Otto Seppalainen by Jennifer Endom
The handsome Otto Seppalainen stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Jennifer Endom. In charge of styling was Gabriela Pintado, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Sabina Pinsone.
For the session Otto is wearing selected pieces from Tiger of Sweden, Samsoe & Samsoe, Vagabond, Only & Sons, Zign, Antony Morato, Jack and Jones, Le Temps Des Cerises, Rumisi, Moose Knuckles, Suicoke, Ecco, Nike, and Identity. See more of the story bellow:
Military jacket : Samsoe & samsoe
Trousers : only & sons
Boots : Zign
Pull over : Antony Morato
2pull over : Antony Morato
Jeans : jack and jones
Boots : vagabond
Denim shirt 1 : le temps des cerises
Denim shirt 2 : Jacks and jones
Jeans : Le temps des cerises
Boots : rumisi
Jacket : Moose knuckles
Tshirt : Moose knuckles
Pants : Antony Morato
Sandals : suicoke
sweat shirt : jack and jones
Suit :Tiger of Sweden
Trainers : Ecco
Tshirt : Nike
Vest : Identity (selected homme )
Pants: Antony Morato
Jacket : Moose knuckles
sweat shirt : jack and jones
Suit :Tiger of Sweden
Denim shirt 1 : le temps des cerises
Denim shirt 2 : Jacks and jones
Tshirt : Nike
Vest : Identity (selected homme )
Pants: Antony Morato
Jacket : Moose knuckles
Pull over : Tiger of Sweden
Pants : Samsoe & Samsoe
Shoes : Vagabond
Model: Otto Seppalainen
Photographer : Jennifer Endom – www.jenniferendom.de || @jennyendom
Styling : Gabriela Pintado – www.gabrielapintado.com || @gabrielapintado______
Hair and Makes up : Sabina Pinsone – sabinapinsone.com || @SabinaPinsone