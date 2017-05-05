Parker Gregory Stars in Men’s Health Croatia May 2017 Cover Story

Men’s Health Croatia enlists top model Parker Gregory to star in the cover story of their May 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Ivan Genasi. In charge of styling was Ivan Rasic, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Moncler, CK Jeans, Billionaire, Polo Ralph Lauren, Dirk Bikkembergs, Plein Sport, and Garofali among other. Beauty is work of makeup artist Ivona Milosevic, and hair stylist Mimmo Di Maggio at Freelancer Agency Milano.





