Paul Barge in The Flaneur for Essential Homme September 2017 Issue

Fashion photographer Christopher Ferguson captured The Flaneur story for Essential Homme Magazine‘s latest edition featuring the handsome Paul Barge. In charge of styling was James Sleaford, with grooming from Stephanie Farouze.

For the session Paul is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Prada, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Maison Margiela, Lanvin, Hermes, Salvatore Ferragamo, Dries van Noten, Dior Home, Acne Studios, and Sandro.





For more of Christopher’s work visit: www.christopherferguson.net