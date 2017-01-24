Paul Hameline by Steven Klein for Interview Magazine February 2017 Issue

Up and comer Paul Hameline takes the pages of Interview Magazine‘s February 2017 edition lensed by fashion photographer Steven Klein. In charge of styling was Karl Templer at Streeters, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Balenciaga, Coach, Emporio Armani, Dior Homme, Dsqaured2, Louis Vuitton, J.W. Anderson, and Alexander McQueen among other. Makeup is work of beauty artist Mark Carrasquillo using Sk-Ii Skin Care/Art Partner, with hair styling from Ward for Living Proof/The Wall Group.





