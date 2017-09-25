MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Pedro by Guillaume Malheiro
Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session starring the handsome Pedro at Elite Model Management Paris captured by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. In charge of makeup was beauty artist Noelie Bodet.
For the story Pedro is wearing selected pieces from The Kooples, Zadig & Voltaire, Levi’s, and Paul & Joe. See more of the session after the cut:
Model: Pedro at Elite Model Management Paris
Makeup Artist: Noelie Bodet
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – @guillaume.malheiro
