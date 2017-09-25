MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Pedro by Guillaume Malheiro

By  |  Comments

Guillaume Malheiro

Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session starring the handsome Pedro at Elite Model Management Paris captured by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. In charge of makeup was beauty artist Noelie Bodet.

For the story Pedro is wearing selected pieces from The Kooples, Zadig & Voltaire, Levi’s, and Paul & Joe. See more of the session after the cut:


Guillaume Malheiro

Guillaume Malheiro

Guillaume Malheiro

Guillaume Malheiro

Guillaume Malheiro

Guillaume Malheiro

Guillaume Malheiro

Guillaume Malheiro

Guillaume Malheiro

Model: Pedro at Elite Model Management Paris
Makeup Artist: Noelie Bodet
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – @guillaume.malheiro

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons