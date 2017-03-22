Petar Grbic is the Cover Star of Harpers Bazaar Man Serbia April 2017 Issue

The handsome Petar Grbic (Fox Fashion Agency) teams up with top model Antonina Petkovic for the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Man Serbia‘s April 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Milos Nadazdin, with styling from Marko Mrkaja. Beauty is work of makeup artist Dragan Vurdelja and hair stylist Dragan Taubner.





Images courtesy of Fox Models – www.foxmodel.com