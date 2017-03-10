MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Philip Sykes by Nina Eilisa Villanueva
Fresh faced Philip Sykes represented by Front Media Management teams up with fashion photographer Nina Eilisa Villanueva at ENVY Creatives for an exclusive MMSCENE PORTRAITS series. Styling is work of Carl Pabilona, with grooming from Jyka Espinoza.
Model: Philip Sykes @santua_19 of Front Media Management
Grooming by Jyka Espinoza @jykaespinoza
Styling by Carl Pabilona @carlmatilasti
Shot by Nina Eilisa Villanueva @itsninaeilisa of ENVY Creatives @envy.creatives