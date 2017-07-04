Pietro Boselli Poses for Wonderland Magazine Summer 2017 Issue

The handsome Pietro Boselli takes the pages of Wonderland Magazine‘s Summer 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Bartek Szmigulski. In charge of styling was Kamran Rajput, with grooming from James Oxley using Bumble and Bumble and Bobbi Brown.

“Everyone comes up with different lines. I can’t think of something off the top of my head. People come up to me and say, “I really need a picture of you for my husband,” or something like that; they come up with a reason. Some people will be like, “I really admire you”. But some people maybe feel embarrassed so they come up with ridiculous excuses for why they want one. They’ll say, “It’s not for me!” or “It’s for my aunt in America!” I feel like I have a very diverse fan base, like all sort of age groups. Once I was in New York and this old man said, “Oh! I know who you are! My brother and I always watch your videos on the computer.” It was so cute.” – Pietro on the strangest encounter he have had with an admirer.





For more log on to: www.wonderlandmagazine.com