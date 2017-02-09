MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rafael Starmach by Piotr Serafin
The handsome Rafael Starmach at Specto Models updates his portfolio with an exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Piotr Serafin for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. For the story Rafael is wearing selected looks from the likes of Zara, Topman, H&M Studio, Boss, and Antonio Marras among other.
Suit: TREVIRA
Shirt: TOPMAN
SWEATPANTS – ADIDAS
SHOES – NIKE
JACKET – H&M studio
turtleneck – ZARA
jacket and trousers – ZARA
turtleneck – Reserved
Shoes: BOSS
Jacket: ANTONIO MARRAS
Shirt: ZARA
Photo and style: Piotr Serafin – www.piotrserafin.com
Model: Rafael @ Specto Models