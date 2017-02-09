MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rafael Starmach by Piotr Serafin

The handsome Rafael Starmach at Specto Models updates his portfolio with an exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Piotr Serafin for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. For the story Rafael is wearing selected looks from the likes of Zara, Topman, H&M Studio, Boss, and Antonio Marras among other.


Suit: TREVIRA
Shirt: TOPMAN

SWEATPANTS – ADIDAS
SHOES – NIKE
JACKET – H&M studio
turtleneck – ZARA

jacket and trousers – ZARA
turtleneck – Reserved

Suit: TREVIRA
Shirt: TOPMAN
Shoes: BOSS

Jacket: ANTONIO MARRAS
Shirt: ZARA

Shirt: ZARA

Photo and style: Piotr Serafin – www.piotrserafin.com
Model: Rafael @ Specto Models

