Top model Rhys Pickering teams up with fashion photographer Branislav Simoncik for Conference Call story coming from the pages of GQ Portugal‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Jan Kralicek, with casting direction from Dominika Svetikova. For the story Rhys is wearing selected looks from the likes of Canali, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Loewe, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior Homme, and Givenchy among other.