Supermodel River Viiperi take the pages of MMSCENE Magazine‘s April 2017 edition with Into The Night story captured by fashion photographer JD Barnes. In charge of styling was Raytell Bridges, with grooming from Lauren Citera.

OUT IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90 – GET YOUR COPY

“The world we live in today, in my opinion, is a very sad world. I mean, I just left work and haven’t looked at anything except my phone’s screen. I talk a lot and nowadays it just seems like I talk too much because everyone wants to be on their phone.” – River about social medias.

RELATED: MMSCENE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH RIVER VIIPERI

For the story River is wearing selected looks from brands such as Prada, Fred Perry, TUK, Rideau, Palmiers du Mal, Exinfinitas, Adidas, Hydrogen, Robert Geller, Private Policy, and Marna Ro. Assistance by Liselle Savitri.





Photographer JD Barnes

Assistant Liselle Savitri

Stylist Raytell Bridges

Grooming Lauren Citera

Model River Viiperi at Soul Artist Management

OUT IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90 – GET YOUR COPY