Sam Lammar is Daydreamer in Paris for MMSCENE Magazine March 2017 Issue
Daydreamer in Paris story captured by fashion photographer Benoit Auguste for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s March 2017 edition features Sam Lammar at Elite Models. In charge of styling was Elsa Durousseau, assisted by Quentin Harmel, with beauty from makeup artist Ondine Marchal.
For the session Sam Lammar is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Mokuba, Julian Zigerli, Falke, Sankuanz, Acne, Christian Dada, Afterhomework, Wilfried Lantoine, Neith Nyer, Nike, Andrea Crews, Reebook, Reinhard Plank, Issey Miyake Men, DROMe, South Lane, Gram, and Homme Plissé Issey Miyake. Photo assistance by Raphael De Castro.
Photographer : Benoit Auguste
Model : Sam Lammar @Elite
Stylist : Elsa Durousseau
Make up artist : Ondine Marchal
Photographer’s assistant : Raphaël De Castro
Stylist’s assistant : Quentin Harmel
