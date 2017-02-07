Sam Lammar is Daydreamer in Paris for MMSCENE Magazine March 2017 Issue

Daydreamer in Paris story captured by fashion photographer Benoit Auguste for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s March 2017 edition features Sam Lammar at Elite Models. In charge of styling was Elsa Durousseau, assisted by Quentin Harmel, with beauty from makeup artist Ondine Marchal.

For the session Sam Lammar is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Mokuba, Julian Zigerli, Falke, Sankuanz, Acne, Christian Dada, Afterhomework, Wilfried Lantoine, Neith Nyer, Nike, Andrea Crews, Reebook, Reinhard Plank, Issey Miyake Men, DROMe, South Lane, Gram, and Homme Plissé Issey Miyake. Photo assistance by Raphael De Castro.





Photographer : Benoit Auguste

Model : Sam Lammar @Elite

Stylist : Elsa Durousseau

Make up artist : Ondine Marchal

Photographer’s assistant : Raphaël De Castro

Stylist’s assistant : Quentin Harmel

