MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Sean Stewart in Playtime by Alex Evans
Fresh faced Sean Stewart at Another Species builds up his portfolio with a recent session exclusively captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Alex Evans. Grooming is work of Alexandre Deslauriers at P1M.
For the session Sean is wearing selected looks from Juicy Couture, Calvin Klein, H&M, Living Royal, Everlast, and Urban Outfitters. Discover more of the shoot bellow:
Model: Sean Stewart @ Another Species
Photography: Alex Evans – www.alexevansphotography.com
Grooming: Alexandre Deslauriers @ P1M