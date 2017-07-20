Into the Blue: Seba N by Martijn Senders & Juan Velazquez Caceres

The handsome Seba N at Brooks Modeling Agency teams up with fashion photographer Martijn Senders for Into the Blue story coming from the pages of Attitude Magazine NL‘s #3 / Winq Magazine‘s Summer 2017 edition. Grooming is work of Christel Man at Angelique Hoorn Management.

In charge of styling was Juan Velazquez Caceres, who for the session selected looks from the likes of La Perla, Versace, Calvin Klein Collection, Marni, Guess, Rufskin, Aussiebum, River Island and Asos among other.





Web: martijnsenders.nl + www.juanvelazquezcaceres.com