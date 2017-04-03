Lonelyville Hotel: Sebas Vissers & Lotte for Design SCENE Magazine March 2017
Sebas Vissers at ELITE Models and Lotte at ULLA Models team up for Lonelyville Hotel story captured for our Design SCENE Magazine‘s March 2017 edition by fashion photographer Stephanie Pistel at TheBoardroom.film. In charge of styling was Anat Dychtwald at Anneliestan Management & Untitld LDN, who for the session selected looks from Natasha Zinko, Sophia Webster, DSquared2, Avalon, Temperley, David la Porte, Maison Faux, Just Cavalli, Zadig & Voltaire, David la Porte, RED Valentino, Casadei, Kenzo, and Maticevski.
Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Magdalena Loza at House of Orange using Balmain Hair Couture & MAC Cosmetics. Post-production by Stephan Lesger.
