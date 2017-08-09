New Collections In Summer Tale by Shibo Chen for MMSCENE

The talented fashion illustrator Shibo Chen shares his Summer Tale story with the readers of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2017 edition. Shibo’s illustrations were inspired by the key looks from Spring Summer 2018 menswear collections, presented during the latest fashion week month.

GET YOUR COPY OF MMSCENE 017

For the story Shibo mixed timeless influences with runway looks coming from fashion houses such as Les Hommes, Alexander McQueen, Ann Demeulemeester, Dsquared2, Gucci, KTZ, Thom Browne, and Moschino.

Scroll down for more.





Originally published in MMSCENE August 2017 Issue – Issue 017.