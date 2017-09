Supermodel Simon Nessman stars in Ermenegildo Zegna feature captured for GQ Brazil‘s September 2017 edition by fashion photographer Greg Swales. In charge of styling was Antonio Branco, with production from AGP (Alexey Galetskiy Productions). Grooming is work of Patrycja Cichon, with hair styling from Hikaru Hirano.





Website: gq.globo.com