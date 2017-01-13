MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Simone Lini by Wojciech Barczuk
Fashion photographer Wojciech Barczuk at Metaluna Agency shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Simone Lini represented by AMQ Models. For the story Simone is wearing selected pieces from Nike, CK, Ralph Lauren, Alessandrini, and Cheap Monday among other. Graphic Design is courtesy of Dagmara Podkrolewicz.
Hat – Nike
Turtleneck – CK
Jumper – Ralph Lauren
Coat – Alessandrini
Shirt – Cheap Monday
Pants – Meltin Pot
Socks – Umbro
Shoes – Nike
Polo Shirt – H&M
Left
Turtleneck – CK
Jumper – Ralph Lauren
Pants – Meltin Pot
Socks – Umbro
Shoes – Nike
Center
Hat – Nike
Turtleneck – CK
Coat – Alessandrini
Right
Jumper – Nike
Left
Hat – Nike
Coat – Alessandrini
Right
Jumper – Nike
T-shirt – Nike
Model Simone Lini at AMQ Models – @amqmodels
Photographer: Wojciech Barczuk, Metaluna Agency – www.barcz.uk – @wojciechbarczuk
Graphic Design: Dagmara Podkrólewicz – www.podkrolewicz.com