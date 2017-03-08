Sol Goss is the Cover Star of The Greatest Magazine Spring Summer 2017 Issue

British model Sol Goss lands on the cover of The Greatest Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2017 Crash edition captured by fashion photographer Alessandro Furchino Capria. In charge of styling was fashion editor Matteo Greco, with casting direction from Eleonora Laureti at Simo Bart Casting.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Gianluca Guaitoli at WM Management using Bullfrog, and makeup artist Sara Del Re at Freelancer Artist Agency. For the cover Sol (L’Uomo Elite) is wearing total look from Gucci.

THE GREATEST #11 SS17 – THE CRASH ISSUE is out now – www.thegreatestmagazine.com