Sol Goss is the Cover Star of The Greatest Magazine Spring Summer 2017 Issue

By  |  Comments

Sol Goss

British model Sol Goss lands on the cover of The Greatest Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2017 Crash edition captured by fashion photographer Alessandro Furchino Capria. In charge of styling was fashion editor Matteo Greco, with casting direction from Eleonora Laureti at Simo Bart Casting.

Related: MMSCENE EDITORIAL ROOM: THE GREATEST EIC MATTEO GRECO

Beauty is work of hair stylist Gianluca Guaitoli at WM Management using Bullfrog, and makeup artist Sara Del Re at Freelancer Artist Agency. For the cover Sol (L’Uomo Elite) is wearing total look from Gucci.

THE GREATEST #11 SS17 – THE CRASH ISSUE is out now – www.thegreatestmagazine.com

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons