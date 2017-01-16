MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Street Crew Ft. Nacho, Thomas & Jeronimo by Lucas Ricci

By  |  Comments

Lucas Ricci

Street Crew story exclusively captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Lucas Ricci features promising fresh faces Nacho, Thomas, and Jeronimo, all represented by Look 1 Models and Universe Management. In charge of styling was Emiliano Milesci.

For more of the session continue bellow:


Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Lucas Ricci

Models: Nacho, Thomas & Jeronimo @ Look 1 Models & Universe Management – @look1models @universemanagement
Styling: Emiliano Milesci – emilesci
Photography: Lucas Ricci – @lucasricciph

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons