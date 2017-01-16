MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Street Crew Ft. Nacho, Thomas & Jeronimo by Lucas Ricci
Street Crew story exclusively captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Lucas Ricci features promising fresh faces Nacho, Thomas, and Jeronimo, all represented by Look 1 Models and Universe Management. In charge of styling was Emiliano Milesci.
Models: Nacho, Thomas & Jeronimo @ Look 1 Models & Universe Management – @look1models @universemanagement
Styling: Emiliano Milesci – emilesci
Photography: Lucas Ricci – @lucasricciph