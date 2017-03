Top model Sven de Vries teams up with fashion photographer Richard Ramos for California Dreamin‘ story captured for the March 2017 edition of GQ Spain. In charge of styling was Joanna De La Fuente, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Gucci, Hermes, Dolce & Gabbana, DSquared2, and Lanvin among other.





Website: www.revistagq.com